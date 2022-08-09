Death toll due to extreme flooding in Kentucky at least 37 people

The death toll due to extreme flooding in eastern Kentucky is now at least 37 people, according to Kentucky Gov.
Andy Beshear.
As of Monday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear said 35 people have died. Of those that have died, four are children he said
