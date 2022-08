How To Build a PlayStation 5

Today I show you how to build the brand new PlayStation 5.

Recently I managed to get my hands on the PS5 blueprints.

If you want to build one for yourself at home you only need a few items. Many people don't know that the playstation 5 uses 90% of the playstation 3's hardware.

Follow the step by step instructions and you'll get the NEW PlayStation 5 console before anyone else.

You'll be amazed at how well it runs and how crisp the PS5 gameplay is.