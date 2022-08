KD Wells & Conspiracy Theory - Safe Auto Parody Jingle

This one needs a little back story.

: ) We were approached to enter the Safe Auto Insurance jingle competition.

They came out to film us at our rehearsal studio and we did a rocked out version of their existing jingle which was okay..

But then Tony and I started making up a song parody to AC/DC "Dirty Deeds" just for fun between takes, and they overheard it and LOVED it.