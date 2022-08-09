Barn Find: Rare 1955 Aston Martin Found In Storage After 50 Years

A rare Aston Martin that may have been used as an unmarked police car in the sixties has been found after half a century hidden in a garage.

The DB24, built in 1955, was discovered at a property in Gloucestershire and is believed to be worth £250,000 when fully restored.

The classic car, which became famous as the model driven by James Bond in Ian Fleming’s novels, was bought by a car enthusiast who intended to work on the engine when he retired.

Instead it was covered by a sheet and forgotten by its owner, and was forgotten.