Taiwan Officials Say China’s ‘Military Drill’ Are Preparation for Invasion

China may be using Nancy Pelosi’s visit as a pretense, but Taiwan’s foreign minister says this was always Beijing’s plan.
Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
Watch VideoChina said Monday it is extending threatening military exercises surrounding Taiwan that have disrupted shipping and air..
Two missiles were launched by China near Taiwan's Matsu islands, which lie off the coast of China, at around 2 p.m. local time..