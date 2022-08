FBI RAIDS Donald Trump: This Means WAR!!! | Louder with Crowder

The FBI raided former-president Donald Trump on Monday night, and they are coming after YOU next.

We give you the latest on the raid, recap all the ways the left has weaponized the federal government against YOU, and run down the FBI's greatest hits of epic fails.

To quote Andrew Breitbart, "WAR!" #TrumpRaid #Maralago #FBI