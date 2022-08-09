FBI Search Trump's Mar-a-Lago Home

FBI Search Trump's, Mar-a-Lago Home .

On August 8, former President Donald Trump said that the FBI had "raided" his home at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

NBC reports that a source familiar with the matter claims the search was tied to classified information Trump allegedly took with him from the White House in 2021.

In a written statement, Trump claimed that the search was politically motivated and was unprecedented in American history.

These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents, Donald Trump, Save America email, via NBC.

After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate.

They even broke into my safe!, Donald Trump, Save America email, via NBC.

According to a senior government official, the search was related to the National Archives.

NBC reports that earlier this year, Trump was forced to return 15 boxes of documents improperly taken from the White House.

According to NBC, the National Archives and Records Administration then asked the Justice Department to investigate if Trump had violated federal law.

According to Trump's lawyer Christina Bobb, the former president and his team have been , "cooperative with FBI and DOJ officials every step of the way."