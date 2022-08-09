The Ripple Effect Podcast #424 (Dustin Baker | How To Optimize Your Life, Body & Mind)
Dustin Baker is the President of BioProtein Technology and creator of BioPro+.

With years of experience working intimately with some of the world&apos;s most elite professional athletes, trusted physicians, and even international private security / military personnel his passion remains the same, to help individuals maximize their physiological and cognitive potential safely.

Since his 20&apos;s Dustin has been instrumental in the product design and brand development for natural products in the professional athletics, fitness, and medical supply categories.