The Ripple Effect Podcast #424 (Dustin Baker | How To Optimize Your Life, Body & Mind)

Dustin Baker is the President of BioProtein Technology and creator of BioPro+.

With years of experience working intimately with some of the world's most elite professional athletes, trusted physicians, and even international private security / military personnel his passion remains the same, to help individuals maximize their physiological and cognitive potential safely.

Since his 20's Dustin has been instrumental in the product design and brand development for natural products in the professional athletics, fitness, and medical supply categories.