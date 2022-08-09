Anne Heche Is in a Coma, Doing Worse Than Previously Reported

According to 'The Guardian,' initial reports that Heche was in "stable" condition after crashing her car on Aug.

5 were incorrect.

A spokesperson for Heche gave a statement on Aug.

8.

Despite previous reports that Heche was stable, shortly after the accident, [she] became unconscious, slipping into a coma and is in critical condition, Spokesperson for Heche, via statement.

At this time Anne is in extreme critical condition.

She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention, Spokesperson for Heche, via statement.

Heche crashed into a garage and then into a home while driving her Mini Cooper on Aug.

8.

After crashing into the home, a "heavy fire" ignited that took over 60 firefighters more than an hour to put out.

On Aug.

8, the LAPD said they obtained a warrant to draw Heche's blood to determine if she had been under the influence during the crash.

Those results could take a few weeks.

The troubled actor has had issues with substance abuse in the past