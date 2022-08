Latest news || Another top Trump official ousted by panel January 6

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is meeting with the January 6 committee, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

The deposition will be conducted virtually, the source added.

The panel has shown an increased interest in members of former President Donald Trump's Cabinet, particularly regarding conversations among Cabinet members about invoking the 25th Amendment after January 6, and the committee's focus in the Pompeo interview is expected to be on the 25th Amendment, the source said