Merton Council: Homes evacuated as collapse investigated

The leader of Merton Council Ross Garrod says more than 200 residents have been told to leave their homes as a precautionary measure due to a gas leak, as investigations continue into the cause of an explosion and a subsequent house collapse in south London.

The incident, which occurred at around 7am on Monday morning in Thornton Heath, led to the death of one girl, believed to be aged four.

Mr Garrod adds the council has "faced real challenges" with insurance companies refusing basic accommodation for homeowners.

Report by Brooksl.

