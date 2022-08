Sunak: I'd raise cost-of-living help by a few hundred pounds

Rishi Sunak says families should expect to receive "a few hundred pounds more" in cost-of-living payments, if he were to become prime minister, to help the most vulnerable households.

The Tory leadership candidate makes this promise amid calls for urgent action to help people deal with the rise in energy costs this winter.

Report by Brooksl.

