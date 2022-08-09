Earth Breaks the Record for the Shortest Recorded Day

The International Earth Rotation and Reference Systems Service reported the record-breaking time on Aug.

8.

According to the calculations of scientists with the service, .

... the Earth's rotation on June 29 was 1.59 milliseconds shy of its standard 24-hour rotation.

This time is the shortest time recorded since the atomic clock was invented to keep an accurate-as-possible record of the rotation of the Earth.

The last time the Earth broke a rotation-time record was on July 19, 2020.

On that day, our planet was 1.47 milliseconds under the standard 24-hour rotation.

While scientists have theorized that the rotation of the Earth has slowed since the time of the dinosaurs.

... there is evidence to suggest that the speed of its rotation is beginning to speed back up.

However, scientists also say that the increased speed is too minute for humans to notice.

Our day-to-day existence doesn't even recognize that millisecond, Dennis McCarthy, U.S. Naval Observatory, via KSL.com.

However, scientists also say that the speed is significant enough to make a difference.

If records continue to show an increase in the speed of the Earth's rotation, .

... a "leap second" will likely need to be considered sooner than scientists had anticipated.

But if these things add up, then it could change the rate at which we insert a leap second, Dennis McCarthy, U.S. Naval Observatory, via KSL.com