'Snowpiercer' Star Lena Hall Responds to Co-Star Sean Bean's Comments About Intimacy Coordinators | THR News
'Snowpiercer' Star Lena Hall Responds to Co-Star Sean Bean's Comments About Intimacy Coordinators | THR News

Hall, along with Rachel Zegler and Jameela Jamil, took to social media to clarify the importance of the on-set role after Bean, in a recent interview, said intimate scenes can be "ruined by someone bringing it right down to a technical exercise."