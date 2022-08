Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin and Gen. Mark A. Milley Speak at Africom Ceremony

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J.

Austin III and Army Gen.

Mark A.

Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speak at the change of command ceremony for U.S. Africa Command.

During the ceremony, Marine Corps Lt.

Gen.

Michael E.

Langley assumes command from Army Gen.

Stephen J.

Townsend.