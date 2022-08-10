Why I Didn't Know This Before, My Garden #7

Gardening is a fun and rewarding process, This video I will show the growth range of my garden vegetables from March 2022-July 31, 2022.

I learned how to successfully treat for bug infestations and how to fertilize the plants.

Grow your own food now.

There is going to be a food shortage one day.

Why not learn to grow your own fruits and vegetables.

Beat inflation!

Eat from your growing space that you created.

Learn with me and watch my progress.

Thanks for watching our videos and I hope you check out our other videos on our YouTube channel or Rumble channel.

