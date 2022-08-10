FULL SHOW: Epstein Linked Obama Appointed Judge Likely Behind Raid Of Trump's Mar-A-Lago Home

More details, and questions, are emerging after the raid on Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago home last night.

It appears as though the judge that signed off on it was not only a Democrat appointed and Obama fund raiser, he was also working with industrial level sex trafficker Jeffery Epstein.

Addison Smith from One America News Network joins to discuss how this impacts the midterms, the 2024 election, and the current mindset of the Republican Party.

Owen Shroyer also covers the latest news from liberals celebrating the murder of a baby, taken out of the womb then burned and buried, as well as ANFITA groups in LA getting violent during a City Council meeting.