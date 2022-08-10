Judicial Watch files motion to unseal FBI search warrant for Mar-a-Lago raid

Judicial Watch on Tuesday announced that it filed a motion to unseal the search warrant that the FBI used to raid former President Donald Trump's Florida estate of Mar-a-Lago on Monday evening.
