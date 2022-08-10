Volkswagen starts U.S. assembly of all-electric ID.4 flagship in Chattanooga, Tennessee

Volkswagen of America (VWoA) today marked the start of production of its all-electric ID.4 compact SUV in Chattanooga, Tenn., the company’s first electric vehicle assembled in the United States.

The ID.4 is Volkswagen Group’s most popular all-electric model, with 190,000 units delivered to customers globally since its launch in 2021.Volkswagen aims to ramp up ID.4 assembly in Chattanooga to 7,000 vehicles per month later this year, with the goal to further increase output through 2023.

Consumers can expect vehicles to be delivered as early as October 2022.

Initially, the American-assembled ID.4 will be available in either rear-wheel- or all-wheel-drive 82kWh battery form.

In addition, a rear-wheel-drive version with a 62kWh battery will go into production later in 2022, with a lower MSRP.