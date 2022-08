CCFR Radio - Ep 124: Critical Episode, Handgun Ban Part 2, What Have We Done in the last 30 Days?

Yet another highly important episode.

Handgun import ban in less than 2 weeks from now, Rod interviewed by Canadian Prepper, numerous mainstream media interviews from the CCFR, potential injunction investigated, and what the CCFR did in the last 30 days!

