Panipuri, Shopping & Fun, Akshay Spends BEST Time With Raksha Bandhan Sisters In Lucknow

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar seems to be having a hell lot of fun during the promotion of his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan.

Several videos ghave gone viral where he is having a gala time with his on screen sisters in various parts of India.

Now Some beautiful moments from their Lucknow tour has been creating a buzz online.