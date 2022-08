Huge "Inflation REDUCTION Act" Passed By the Senate, While Poll Reveals Everyone HATES the Senate...

The Democrats rammed through the $740 Billion "Inflation Reduction Act" which will not only fail to reduce inflation, but it will kill off what is left of the middle class.

It's more or less packed to the brim with Green Energy jargon than anything economic, but it's fine because the climate is LITERALLY changing you guys...