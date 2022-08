DC's Pharmakon Exposed in FBI's Trump Raid (Audio)

David Gornoski is joined by James Kourtides for a conversation around the FBI raid on Trump's home in Florida.

Will this FBI raid galvanize people on both sides of the American political divide?

What does the apostle Paul mean when he asks, "Why do the nations rage against the Lord?" What do the powers of the world intend in their supposed concern for victims?

Is it okay to use violence to get back at our enemies?