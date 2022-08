Dr. Robert Young - "Viruses Don't Exist" Explained, Nanotech Inside People is a Bioweapon

Dr. Robert Young is widely recognised as one of the top research and clinical scientists in the World.Throughout his career, his research has been focused at the cellular level.

He joins us to explain that viruses as we know them do not exist, and delve further into how nanotechnology inside humans is being weaponised against us, and will eventually lead to our destruction.