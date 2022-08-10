Stranded beluga whale removed from France's Seine river

The beluga whale stranded in the river Seine in northern France was removed from the water early Wednesday in the first stage of an ambitious rescue operation.
The beluga whale stranded in the river Seine in northern France was removed from the water early Wednesday in the first stage of an ambitious rescue operation.
A beluga whale stranded in the Seine River has been removed from the waterway in preparation for a return to saltwater in hopes of..
An operation to move a Beluga whale trapped in the River Seine since Friday has begun, according to French media.