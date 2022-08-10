The 5th Doctor – Ep. 21: QUARANTINE CAMP REGULATION STRUCK DOWN by American Attorney Bobbie Anne Cox

New York-based American attorney Bobbie Anne Cox challenged in court the quarantine camp regulation instituted by Governor Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James, and in a HUGE LEGAL VICTORY – she won.

The little known regulation - which allowed the indefinite internment of citizens on mere suspicion of being ill regardless of age or actual infirmity - had been passed by the executive branch of the state government led by the unelected Governor Hochul, completely bypassing the legislature and without the knowledge of most of the populace of the state of New York, the United States of America, and the world….