FIRE PLANE SINKS IN LAKE LIVINGSTON, ONALASKA TEXAS, 08/09/22...

On August 9, 2022

On August 9, 2022, a Fire Boss Single Engine Air Tanker/Scooper was scooping water off Lake Livingston (south side of the big brige) when there was some type of malfunction.

The plane crashed into the water.

The pilot was able to get out of the plane as it sank.

A boat with good samaritans on board spotted the accident, and went by and rescued the pilot from the water.

The pilot had no injuries.

Part of the plane (a pontoon) was the only thing that didn't sink.