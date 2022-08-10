Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM, says not eying for PM post in 2024 | Oneindia News *News

Janta Dal United or JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar on Wednesday took oath as the CM of Bihar for the 8th time, a day after he parted ways with the BJP in the state.

RJD leader and son of Lalu Prasad Yadav Tejashwi Yadav took oath as the Deputy CM at a function that took place at Raj Bhavan in Patna.

#NitishKumar #BiharCM #PrashantKishor nitish kumar,nitish kumar oath ceremony,nitish kumar oath,bihar cm nitish kumar,nitish kumar news,nitish kumar takes oath as bihar cm,cm nitish kumar,nitish kumar takes oath,nitish kumar resigns,nitish kumar takes oath as bihar cm for 8th time,nitish kumar to take oath,nitish kumar to take oath as bihar cm for 8th time,bihar political crisis, English news, trending,latest news,Oneindia News, Oneindia English