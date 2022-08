Raid on Trump Mixed with Weak GOP Has Republic In Peril | Pelosi's Son Wins On Visit | Ep 439

The situation only continues to worsen in the aftermath of the FBI raid on President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.

Some RINOs are weighing in with empty words, and some like Mitch McConnell are just choosing to not say anything at all.

Plus, Rep.

Scott Perry was the latest victim of the FBI and Nancy Pelosi's son was a secret guest on her trip to Taiwan where he came out on top.