The Mainstream Media Declares WAR on Crowder: LFG!!! | Louder with Crowder

Corporate media is calling out Crowder over saying the word "war." They're also as shocking as this may sound taking him grossly out of context.

Don't put our name in your mouth and not expect a response!

We also have the latest on the Trump raid.

And single men are really really lonely.

#TrumpRaid #CNN #WaPo