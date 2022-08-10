Olivia Newton-John "wasn't afraid" of dying because she had already achieved so much in her life, according to her niece Tottie Goldsmith.
Olivia Newton-John "wasn't afraid" of dying because she had already achieved so much in her life, according to her niece Tottie Goldsmith.
Olivia Newton-John will receive a state funeral, her niece, Tottie Goldsmith, confirmed, while revealing her last conversation with..
“I said to her, ‘Are you afraid of dying?’ and she said, ‘I’m not afraid. I’ve done more in my life that I could have..