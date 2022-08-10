Naomi Osaka Pulls Out of Canadian Open Due to Back Injury

On August 9, Naomi Osaka was forced to withdraw from the Canadian Open following a back injury.

CNN reports that the injury came during her opening match against Kaia Kanepi.

Osaka, who was trailing at the time, received treatment on the court but eventually retired from the match and left in tears.

I felt my back from the start of the match, and despite trying my best to push through it, I just wasn't able to today, Naomi Osaka, via WTA.

I'd like to pay credit to Kaia for playing well and want to wish her all the best for the rest of the tournament, Naomi Osaka, via WTA.

CNN reports that Osaka has been plagued by injuries throughout this season.

In January, she withdrew from the semifinals of the Melbourne Summer Set 1 tournament with an abdominal injury.

Later, she pulled out of the Italian Open and Wimbledon with an injury to her Achilles.

Last week, Osaka reached the last 16 at the Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic before being defeated by Coco Gauff.

Following the match, Osaka addressed the pressure that top athletes face.

I lost the match today, but I feel really confident in who I am.

I feel like the pressure doesn't beat me.

I am the pressure.

I'm really happy with that, Naomi Osaka, via WTA.

