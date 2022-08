Dr Ramsay encourages polio vaccination after samples found

Head of immunisation at the UKHSA, Dr Mary Ramsay, encourages parents to have their children vaccinated against polio, after samples of the virus were found in sewage in north and east London boroughs.

Report by Czubalam.

