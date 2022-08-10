What prompted FBI search of Mar-a-Lago?

The FBI searched former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate as part of an investigation into whether he took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, people familiar with the matter told the Associated Press.
Legendary journalist Carl Bernstein and former Nixon White House counsel John Dean discuss the ramifications of the FBI’s search..
In Search of Truth