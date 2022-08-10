Most Americans Support Using Popular Vote to Choose President, Data Shows

The data was compiled by the Pew Research Center.

According to the Pew Research Center, roughly 63 percent of Americans would prefer the U.S. president to be chosen by popular vote.

35 percent of Americans support the current electoral college system.

The Electoral College has played an outsize role in several recent U.S. elections, and a majority of Americans would welcome a change to the way presidents are elected, Rebecca Salzer and Jocelyn Kiley, Data Authors, via Pew Research Center.

In January 2021 when a similar poll was conducted, 55 percent of Americans supported the use of a popular vote to decide the U.S. presidential election.

The most recent survey was conducted between June 27 and July 4 of 2022.

The poll shows a stark divide along party lines.

80 percent of Democrats favor the popular vote compared to 42 percent of Republicans.

The data also shows a generational divide.

Nearly 70 percent of those between the ages of 18 to 29 support the popular vote.

While only 56 percent of those over the age of 65 agree.

How members of the electoral college are chosen can vary depending on the state.

In modern U.S. history, the two presidents who were elected by the electoral college despite losing the popular vote are George W.

Bush and Donald Trump.

