Zelensky Enjoying His Billions In Aid

Ukraine President (and professional actor) Vladimir Zelensky seems to be enjoying those billions of dollars sent to Ukraine for aid in their "war" with Russia quite a bit.

While the Azov Nazi battalion murders and pillages ethnic Russian communities in Ukraine, aided by arms and weaponry from the U.S.A.

And other western countries, former TV actor Zelensky, who actually starred in a Ukranian TV series as the President of Ukraine before actually BECOMING President of Ukraine, is having some on camera fun and it apparently involves cocaine.