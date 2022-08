Praying Protection | How to Pray In Perilous Times | Loudmouth Prayer

In this Loudmouth Prayer video, Rev.

Marty Grisham teaches PRAYING PROTECTION as part of the new prayer curriculum series, How To Pray In Perilous Times.

Join us as we allow the Holy Spirit to set a hedge around us in these END TIME Days.

Multiple scriptures used in this video share the absolute truth that God protects His people.