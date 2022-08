Kari Lake Says GOP Establishment Needs to "Fall in Line" With America First Candidates

Every time a Republican primary has resulted in an Establishment RINO getting the nomination.

Conservatives and populists are told that we need to "fall in line" to defeat the Democrats.

This midterm election season, more America First candidates have been winning primaries, including Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.

She says it's time for the Republican Establishment to fall in line, just as they've told us to do in the past.