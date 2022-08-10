Evictions Spike Across the United States As Protections Disappear

ABC reports that eviction filings nationwide have steadily risen in recent months to approach or exceed pre-pandemic levels.

I really think this is the tip of the iceberg.

Our numbers of evictions are increasing every month at an astonishing rate, and I just don’t see that abating any time soon, Shannon MacKenzie, executive director of Colorado Poverty Law Project, via ABC.

Amid the pandemic, moratoriums on evictions and $46.5 billion in federal Emergency Rental Assistance kept millions housed.

Now that most of those housing measures have ended, several cities are above, historic eviction averages.

According to The Eviction Lab, , Minneapolis-St.

Paul's eviction rate, was 91% higher in June.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas was up 56%, Hartford, Connecticut, was up 32% and Jacksonville, Florida, was up 17%.

Officials in Maricopa County say that eviction filings in July were the highest in 13 years.

According to Zillow, compared to the same time in 2019, the cost of rent is up almost 25%.

Data from the Census Bureau shows that rental vacancy rates have also declined to a 35-year low of just 5.8%.

Landlords are raising the rent and making it very unaffordable for tenants to stay, Marie Claire Tran-Leung, the eviction initiative project director for the National Housing Law Project, via ABC.

Without more protections in place, which not all states have, a lot of those families will be rendered homeless, Marie Claire Tran-Leung, the eviction initiative project director for the National Housing Law Project, via ABC