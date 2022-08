Martin Lewis blasts ‘zombie government’ over energy crisis

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has condemned the government for its failure to handle soaring energy bills, which he says is a national crisis on the scale of the pandemic.

Bills are expected to reach £4,200 this winter before rising to 4,400 in April.

Report by Burnsla.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn