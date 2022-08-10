Roger Goodell Seeking 1-Year Suspension For Deshaun Watson

NFL is reportedly still seeking a 1-year suspension for Deshaun Watson according to commissioner Roger Goodell.

Goodell spoke to the media on Tuesday and explained why the NFL is still looking to sideline Deshaun Watson for the entire 2022 Browns season.

As Browns fans wait for the Deshaun Watson news to drop there is a Browns preseason game this weekend against the Jaguars.

