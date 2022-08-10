Jon Hamm Joins Season 3 of ‘The Morning Show’

'ET' reports Hamm will portray the role of Paul Marks, a corporate heavyweight who eyes the United Broadcast Association.

Hamm's character will be a key role throughout the season.

The hit Apple TV+ series, which has garnered three Emmy nominations,

Is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Mimi Leder and Michael Ellenberg.

'ET' reports that in July, Witherspoon commented on how the show embodies truth for women in media.

It's a lot of hard work.

It's one of those shows that really touches people, because I think it's really speaking to the truth about what it is to be a woman in the workplace, in particular a woman in media

I think it's really resonating with audiences around the world.

Season 3 is set to begin production later this month.

