Driver in a deadly Los Angeles crash is charged with murder

The driver behind the deadly crash that left six people dead and injured several others in Los Angeles is now facing multiple murder charges.
One America's Sani Unutoa has more on the case.
The driver behind the deadly crash that left six people dead and injured several others in Los Angeles is now facing multiple murder charges.
One America's Sani Unutoa has more on the case.
A deadly car crash that killed five people including a baby and a pregnant woman was caught on camera in Los Angeles. The driver of..
Nicole Lorraine Linton was charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence,..