Court Documents Reveal Foiled Iranian Plot to Kill Former National Security Adviser

NPR reports that the United States Justice Department has charged a suspected Iranian operative for an alleged plot to assassinate former national security adviser John Bolton.

Court papers unsealed on August 10 reportedly reveal details of Shahram Poursafi's transnational murder plot to assassinate Bolton.

According to the Justice Department, the plot was likely retaliation for the January 2020 killing of top Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

NPR reports that Bolton served as former President Donald Trump's national security adviser from 2018 to 2019.

While much cannot be said publicly right now, one point is indisputable: Iran's rulers are liars, terrorists, and enemies of the United States, John Bolton, Former National Security Adviser, via NPR.

Their radical anti-American objectives are unchanged; the commitments are worthless; and their global threat is growing, John Bolton, Former National Security Adviser, via NPR.

Court documents reportedly contain a wealth of evidence of Poursafi's efforts to organize the assassination from afar.

According to those documents, Poursafi offered as much as $300,000 for the murder of Bolton.

The Justice Department has the solemn duty to defend our citizens from hostile governments who seek to hurt or kill them, Matthew G.

Olsen, Assistant Attorney General, via NPR.

This is not the first time we have uncovered Iranian plots to exact revenge against individuals on U.S. soil and we will work tirelessly to expose and disrupt every one of these efforts, Matthew G.

Olsen, Assistant Attorney General, via NPR.

