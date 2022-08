Chicago Bears ACTIVATE Roquan Smith Off The PUP List + Justin Fields Has A STRONG Practice

Roquan Smith has been taken off the PUP List as Chicago Bears news is coming in quickly on Wednesday, August 10th.

Yesterday was a whirlwind for the Bears after Roquan requested a trade.

Ryan Poles fired back by saying he’s made a “record-setting” contract offer and now the Bears may start fining their superstar linebacker since he’s off the PUP.

Will Roquan end his holdout?

Will the Bears trade Roquan Smith?

Bears Now host Harrison Graham brings you today’s Chicago Bears news & rumors.