Pathologist Spills the Beans on Falsified Pfizer COVID Vaccine Study Data

In this Twitter clip, Dr. Clare Craig, a diagnostic pathologist from HART (Health Advisory & Recovery Team) of the UK, talks about how the data from a Pfizer COVID vaccine study was deliberately manipulated to present a false picture of the vaccine's effectiveness.

It's also worth nothing that the study involved a tiny sample size where results cannot be accurately generalized to the population at large.

What the study did clearly show was that the vaccinated children were 30% more likely to fall ill with COVID than the unvaccinated control group.