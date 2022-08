Trailer for Netflix’s South Korean 80s Movie, Seoul Vibe

Watch the official trailer for the Netflix high speed action movie Seoul Vibe, directed by Hyun Sung Moon.

Seoul Vibe Cast: Yoo Ah In, Go Kyung Pyo, Lee Kyu Hyung, Park Joo Hyun, Ong Seong Wu, Kim Sung Kyun, Jung Woong In, Moon So Ri and Oh Jung Se.

Stream Seoul Vibe August 26, 2022 on Netflix