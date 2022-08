They have all lost their minds...literally EVERYONE

From Swallwell's fake death threats to killer truckers being set free, man do we have a show for you.

New details are emerging regarding the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago on Monday, and it is very much, more of the same BS from Washington.

Tonight is ANOTHER giveway night.

Purchase ANYTHING from our store and be entered to win a 32" smart tv and a lifetime subscription to Citizen Stringer TV.