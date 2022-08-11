Rebunked #046 | Kevin Jenkins | God Courage

Joining me today is one of my favorite people in the world, Kevin Jenkins.

Kevin is a Husband, Father, Humanitarian, CEO, Producer and a Fearless Warrior of truth and freedom.

He is the, co-founder of the Z-Freedom Foundation, carrying on the work of the late Dr Vladimir Zelenko The Z-Freedom Foundation stands to carry on Dr. Zelenko's legacy by helping to cultivate initiatives and organizations that are in alignment with human freedom.

Kevin has spent the last couple of years traveling over 350,000 miles across the country, carrying an inspiring message of truth, freedom and love inspiring countless people from all walks of life.