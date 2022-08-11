Raiding Your Political Opponent's Home

Reflections on the FBI raiding of President Donald J.
Trump's home, Mar-a-Lago.
Those cowards didn't have the courage to face him face to face, but waited until he was away from home, in New York.
Reflections on the FBI raiding of President Donald J.
Trump's home, Mar-a-Lago.
Those cowards didn't have the courage to face him face to face, but waited until he was away from home, in New York.
The August 8th FBI raid on former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home was an unprecedented assault on a political..